The Northern Daily Leadersport
Home/Sport/A-League

Northern Inland Football: Andre Caetano proud of Souths United FC after ending on win

By Zac Lowe
September 5 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Upon speaking to Andre Caetano, it quickly becomes clear that the twin pillars of his life are work and football.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.