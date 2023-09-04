The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

The Great Nundle Dog Race steals the show at P&C Annual Conference

By Newsroom
September 4 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The tiny rural town of Nundle and its dogs were the stars of the show at the Annual NSW P&C Federation Conference on the weekend of August 26 and 27.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.