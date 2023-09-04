The tiny rural town of Nundle and its dogs were the stars of the show at the Annual NSW P&C Federation Conference on the weekend of August 26 and 27.
Deputy Premier and Education Minister Prue Car headed up a list of expert speakers at the conference who addressed P&C members from across the state at the Pullman Hyde Park Hotel.
But it was the Nundle P&C Association's presentation about the power of the The Great Nundle Dog Race that captured the hearts of the conference delegates and brought the house down.
NSW P&C Federation President Yvonne Hilsz said the Nundle P&C presentation was the highlight of a conference filled with guest speakers, networking and information sessions aimed at helping P&C associations to achieve the best possible outcomes for their schools.
"This year's conference was a huge success," Ms Hilsz said.
"Our theme was 'Enrich, Engage, Elevate' and many of our delegates told me that the day's program provided them with the tools to do just that for their P&Cs.
"But the undeniable highlight of the day was the Nundle P&C Association's presentation about how The Great Nundle Dog Race brought its community together to raise money for its tiny school of 24 students."
Ms Hilsz said the day ended on a high with the announcement of the Annual P&C Awards winners.
"Congratulations to the P&C Association of the Year, Emu Heights Public School P joint P&C Member of the Year winners Rachel Garner from Waratah Public School P&C and Kylie Prescott from Jerrabomberra Public School P and to our inaugural Principal of the Year winner Chris Hunter from Jerrabomberra Public School," she said.
"Special and heartfelt thanks to Minister Car for her inspiring keynote address, all our amazing sponsors, including our major sponsor the NSW Department of Education, our presenters, and of course, our wonderful P&C members."
