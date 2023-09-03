The Northern Daily Leader
Armidale Secondary College bullying victim told to move to Tamworth

Heath Forsyth
By Heath Forsyth
Updated September 4 2023 - 12:00pm, first published 8:00am
Armidale Secondary College has admitted the school cannot control widespread bullying and in early 2023 wrote to the parent of a bullied child recommending a relocation to Tamworth.

