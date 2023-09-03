Father's Day celebrations were on full swing at Inflatable World Tamworth over the weekend as a free BBQ put smiles on dozens of dads' faces.
Spirits were lifted, as if carried by helium, as the smell of meat straight from the grill wafted through the indoor entertainment venue on Sunday, September 3.
Inflatable World's Director, Robert Chappel, is passionate about supporting men's mental health, and the barbecue celebrating the region's dads proved an effective way to pump up the day's fun.
While the inflatable attractions - such as slides and bouncy castles - were the stars of the show, the fresh-served sausages went a long way to inflate the hearts of the South Tamworth business' patrons.
