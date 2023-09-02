A conversation with a Year 5 Tamworth Public School (TPS) class about the book, Runt, helped TPS librarian Melissa Mack find inspiration in the theme for this year's Book Week, "Read, grow and inspire".
"I was sharing Runt (by Craig Silvey), which won Book of the Year for younger readers, with the class and one of the boys said 'I've got that book at home'," she said.
"He started to talk about Runt and one of the students come up to me during borrowing time and asked to borrow the book.
"I thought the student had not borrowed a book all year, and when I checked that was the case, and that's when I realised I needed to get the kids to start inspiring each other to read books rather than have me telling them something is a good read.
"I realised they are more likely to listen to each other."
This incident lead to Ms Mack creating a book squad earlier this year, choosing 60 students from across the school to read and recommend books to each other, and culminated in the colourful book week parade.
From fairies to superheroes, Where's Wally to Wednesday Adams, the Book Week parade at Tamworth Public School was awash with creativity on Friday, September 1.
Delayed by a week due to a clash with another event, the parade is a highlight of the school's calendar, when kids can let their imaginations run wild for just one day.
It's been a busy week for the school.
The lunchtime parade hot on the heels of a Father's Day BBQ breakfast held on Thursday, August 31.
And on Friday morning, Year 3 student Isaac Munro was announced as a winner in the Dorothea Mackellar Poetry competition - primary section for 'Best entry from a school within a 100 kilometres radius of Gunnedah' - the school's first in 15 years.
