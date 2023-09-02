The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Education
Watch

Princesses and superheroes at the Tamworth Public School Book Week parade

By Newsroom
September 2 2023 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A conversation with a Year 5 Tamworth Public School (TPS) class about the book, Runt, helped TPS librarian Melissa Mack find inspiration in the theme for this year's Book Week, "Read, grow and inspire".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.