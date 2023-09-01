Limbri farmer Rob Warren's 141 hectare property has been in his family for more than 30 years.
But he says everything they have worked for is being put at risk by the planned New England Renewable Energy Zone [REZ].
Mr Warren said the pathway for the proposed transmission line would result in his irrigation area being paved over for one of the easements.
"We are a cattle farm with an irrigation lot at the front of our property, and we only irrigate to feed the cattle," he said.
"This is going to go through our irrigation land, because they [REZ] want to take the easiest path, and the easiest path is the flat land.
"We only have a little bit of flat land, and that is where our irrigation area is."
Mr Warren and his wife Sabrina wanted to understand what they were facing, so they decided to attend an information session at Limbri Hall on Thursday, August 31, along with seven other families.
The session was held on the same day as a parliamentary committee released its report into the feasibility of undergrounding transmission lines.
A report which dissenting inquiry member and Greens MP and infrastructure spokesperson Cate Faehrmann described as a "tick and flick" exercise.
"That was always one of our arguments, why can't they put them underground? And why can't they put it underground [on] land they already own?" Mr Warren said.
"It may be more expensive to put it underground, but certainly going to be cheaper to maintain it, surely."
The Energy Corporation of NSW (EnergyCo) is the statutory authority responsible for leading the delivery of the REZs.
They've hosted a number of community information sessions, meeting with community members and stakeholders to talk about the proposed route and placement of transmission lines, study corridors, and energy hub.
Mr Warren said from the very moment the project was announced to the public, his property has gone down in value.
"We've been told our property has dropped one million bucks. It was a $3 million property and somewhere around 40 per cent mark," he said.
"You work hard all your life and now a guy comes along and since just talking about it the property price has dropped."
The EnergyCo consultants did address compensation during the session on Thursday night, but Mr Warren said it will not be enough.
"Last night the only thing they mentioned about compensation there is PDP payment, which is $10,000 per kilometre, per year, paid over 20 years," he said.
An EnergyCo spokesperson told the Leader in a statement they are committed to working with landowners and the wider community.
"On Thursday, 31 August 2023, a meeting was held at the Limbri community hall for community members to hear more about the project and ask questions. The meeting was part of an ongoing community consultation program for the New England REZ.
"Just over 40 people attended the meeting. EnergyCo will continue to consult with the local community about this project and actively encourages feedback."
