To allow for the construction of a new Jewry Street roundabout, changed traffic conditions and temporary detours will take effect from Monday, September 4, including the closure of a section of Dampier Street until October.
The roundabout will be near Tamworth Cemetery on the sweeping bend where Jewry Street and Dampier Street meet.
It will provide access to the new roadway, currently referred to as the Jewry Street extension, which is part of the heavy vehicle bypass of Taminda. The bypass is being built to improve traffic safety and flows towards the Tamworth Global Gateway Park.
During the construction, Dampier Street will be closed from the site of the roundabout towards Showground Road.
All drivers travelling from Tamworth on Jewry Street will be diverted at the bend near the cemetery onto the new Jewry Street extension. A temporary roundabout connects it with Wallamore Road while the roundabout work is in progress.
All drivers who regularly use Dampier Street to travel from Gunnedah Road towards Tamworth will be directed to use a temporary detour. The route will be a left turn onto Wallamore Road and then using the temporary roundabout onto the Jewry Street extension and continue their travel through Taminda and towards Tamworth.
Traffic controllers will be in place at key locations to direct traffic. They will allow drivers needing to access businesses in Kingsford Smith Street to do so from Dampier Street. There will also be construction signage in place to guide drivers.
The temporary traffic changes will allow the Jewry Street roundabout to be constructed without impacting road users, reducing the cost and time required to complete the work. It is expected that Jewry Street will fully reopen in October.
The Jewry Street extension currently has a temporary seal which is expected to wear and tear during the weeks of the detour. However, once the new roundabout is complete, workers will return to finish the surface of the roadway with a more durable final seal.
