Temporary changes to allow for new roundabout to be built on Jewry Street, Taminda

By Newsroom
September 3 2023 - 3:45pm
Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb and Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson at the Jewry Street site in December 2022. Picture by Peter Hardin
To allow for the construction of a new Jewry Street roundabout, changed traffic conditions and temporary detours will take effect from Monday, September 4, including the closure of a section of Dampier Street until October.

