Stand alone Strata home in desirable Lampada Estate

3 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
This three bedroom, two bathroom, brick strata home is situated on a corner block near the entrance of the desirable Lampada Estate.
With tiled roof, internal access from the automatic double garage and secure backyard with side entrance, this property would suit first home buyers or an astute property investor looking to add to their portfolio.
The galley kitchen features a new under bench electric oven, electric hot plates and range hood. The dishwasher is situated under the island bench.
The combined living and dining area has a split system air conditioning for year round comfort.
Sensible hard wearing floor coverings are featured throughout.
The main area is filled with lots of natural light.
Sliding glass doors lead out to the secure backyard.
The windows are furnished with vertical drapes.
The main bathroom consists of a bathtub, shower and vanity.
The ensuite is compact and features a toilet, vanity and shower.
All bedrooms offer built in wardrobes and carpet for comfort underfoot.
The good sized Laundry has a laundry tub and is plumbed for both hot and cold water and has external access to the low maintenance private backyard.
Rainwater is collected from the roof into a rainwater tank.
The Strata fees include building insurance and water rates.
There is a clear path forward to ensure the house is kept in top shelf condition with a focus on preventative maintenance and first class upkeep so it is always well presented and has great street appeal.
