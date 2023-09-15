3 beds | 1 bath | 1 car
High set in Carmichael Avenue, this family home has plenty of living potential, with views and a street presence that are sure to impress.
This brick and tile family home offers spacious living with plenty of space for everyone to enjoy.
Stand out features include a large lounge, open plan kitchen dining and second living come kids rumpus area that opens to the large pergola.
These kind of lifestyle friendly attributes will be perfect for the coming summer barbecues and outdoor entertaining.
The home offers three well sized bedrooms, with two featuring built-in wardrobes.
There's a family bathroom with separate toilet, and a well sized laundry with external access to the pergola.
The rear yard is low maintenance with plenty of space for pets and kids, while established shade trees and garden shed are bonus extras.
This conveniently located property close to parks and schools is currently tenanted with the option for vacant possession for owner occupiers on settlement.
