Who will host the 2023 Central North grand final will be decided today as the finals series rolls into Tamworth for the qualifying finals.
All eyes will be on Ken Chillingworth Oval as Pirates host their first finals game since 2018 and attempt to earn the hosting rights for this year's decider against last year's minor premiers and grand final hosts Gunnedah.
The two are one apiece heading in but Pirates were victorious in their most recent encounter a month ago.
Proceeding their clash at 3pm, Pirates and Moree will resume their rivalry in the second grade final.
Becoming almost a regular fixture the two sides have met in the corresponding game, and then the grand final, the last two finals series'.
Narrabri and Gunnedah will get the day started in the women's in what should be a cracking game.
The Blue Boars finished minor premiers and dropped just one game through the regular season. To the Red Devils, they turned the tables when they met two weeks ago getting the win by nine points.
Entry is $10.
Gates open at 10.30am ahead of the first game at 11.45am.
Here's how they will line-up:
First grade - kick-off 3pm
PIRATES: 1 Jioji Cakacaka, 2 Timothy Collins, 3 Andrew Collins, 4 Daniel Wallace, 5 Mitchell Mack, 6 Jack Edwards, 7 Nicholas McCrohon, 8 Conard Starr, 9 Brad Male, 10 Jayden Kitchener-Waters, 11 Ryan Witherdin, 12 Sam Collett, 13 Lewyn Rapana, 14 Josefa Goneduadua, 15 Brendan Rixon, 16 Andrew Wynne, 17 Joseph Tufrey, 18 Tevita Peceli. Coaches: Evan Kellow/Todd Pascoe
GUNNEDAH: 1 Lachlan McArthur, 2 Tim Wilson, 3 Kyle Newcombe, 4 Tim McDermott, 5 Tom McGowan, 6 Ray Spradbrow, 7 Dylan Lindsay, 8 Will Burke, 9 Dan Rorke, 10 Marcus Hayne, 11 Hamish Hockings, 12 Cam Mitchell, 13 Cal Hayne, 14 Josh Carter, 15 Emori Waqavulagi. Coach: Dan Martin
Second grade - kick-off 1pm
PIRATES: 1 Angus White, 2 Julian Wilson, 3 Hayden Griffiths, 4 Joshua Evans, 5 Cooper Hall, 6 Jack Shelton, 7 Toby Maslen, 8 Isaac Moxon, 9 Ethan Caccianiga, 10 James Trappel, 11 Xavier McCluskey, 12 Simon Trappel, 13 Shaquille Ervine, 14 Mathew Banovich, 15 Simione Naituva, 16 Peter Shields, 17 Jack Stark, 18 Tyson Waters, 19 Kapeteni Vakacegu, 20 Hamish McLaren, 21 Archie Barnett, 22 Barton Leach, 23 Chad Lambert, 24 Remedre Naburu, 25 Tevita Peceli, 26 Dale Scott, 27 Joash Boney. Coaches: Brenton Long/Jeremy Baldwin
MOREE: 1 Djordjije Cikota, 2 Will Burey, 3 Ryan D'elboux, 4 Joe Ticehurst, 5 Jacob Budd (c), 6 Charlie Upton, 7 Jack Fernance, 8 Lachie Smith, 9 Tim Cassegrain, 10 Sam Copeman, 11 Jack Miller, 12 James Bailey, 13 Brad Fernance, 14 Kaleb McIlveen, 15 Ben Legg. Reserves: Munro Underwood, Grady Sinclair, Valenivere Colatitarukua, Josh Stakeman, Duncan Cranston, Ben Ledingham, Ben Whibley, Alex Seery, Riley Carroll, Sean Robson, Callum Melton, Angus Gall. Coaches: Calum Drysdale/Jacob Budd
Womens - kick-off 11.45am
NARRABRI: 19 Abbey Anderson, 21 Shona McFarland, 1 Peta Cox (c), 5 Esta Kalatzis, 12 Nat McInnes, 25 Gerri Cruckshank, 10 Toni Gale (c), 9 Bella Cruickshank, 11 Miranda Hamilton, 15 Cass Morley, 16 Belle McClelland, 13 Tori Allison, 18 Anni Wenner, 20 Jas Wheeler, 22 Zoe Tomlinson, 14 Louisa Anderson, 6 Chelsea Hancock. Coach: Mick Coffey
GUNNEDAH: 1 Abby Nortrup, 2 Daniela Crowther, 3 Torika Nadruku, 4 Emily Wall, 5 Channelle Windsor, 6 Sam Cooper, 7 Peta Lawrence, 8 Madisan Rogers, 9 Emmy Barr, 10 Stephie Lennon, 17 Karalaini Raicebe, 13 Sarah Stewart, 14 Kate O'Donnell, 16 Simon Lickorish, 11 Piper Rankmore, 15 Rhi Adamson, 12 Georgia Smith, 18 Meri Leiatui, 20 Jordon Mitchel, 23 Kylie Sanderson, 19 Kira Mancer, 21 Ekala Geesu, 22 Layne Raicebe. Coach: Matt Hannay
