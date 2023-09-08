Step inside a timeless beauty

4 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Nestled in one of East Tamworth's most prestigious streets, this home epitomizes a harmonious blend of Victorian grandeur and modern convenience.
Originally constructed in 1880, this double-brick home has been extensively renovated to ensure it meets the demands of contemporary living while preserving its unique period charm.
Situated on a spacious block, the property is located in close proximity to cafes, shopping districts, CBD, and coveted school zones.
Entering the property, you are greeted by a wide and welcoming verandah which wraps around three sides of the home, offering multiple outdoor living options.
Stepping inside, a traditional central hallway welcomes you, flanked by expansive rooms featuring original fireplaces, adding to the home's character.
The property boasts an expansive open plan living, dining, and kitchen area that seamlessly connects to the outdoors.
The kitchen is a culinary artist's dream, fitted with high-end appliances and finished with luxurious marble countertops and a butler's pantry.
Accompanying the open-plan space are separate formal dining and lounge/library rooms, each opening onto the verandah.
The home comprises three king-sized bedrooms and an optional fourth room that may serve as a home office or bedroom as needed.
The main bathroom exudes modern luxury, complete with a freestanding bathtub and double vanity.
A second bathroom and an outdoor guest powder room offer added convenience.
Additional comforts include underfloor heating, ducted air conditioning, 3-meter ceiling height, and strategically placed skylights.
The private undercover entertainment area, overlooking tranquil gardens, water feature, and sparkling in-ground pool - with outdoor access to bathroom and laundry facilities - accentuate the home's luxurious appeal.
An automated garage and secure rear yard with established low-maintenance gardens complete this remarkable property.
Established low-maintenance gardens, secure rear yard, and automated garage complete this remarkable property.
"134 Carthage Street is an experience in luxurious comfort enveloped in historical elegance," listing agent Jacqui Powell from Partner Now Property saidl.
"The home offers a versatile layout, with a perfect balance of indoor and outdoor living, accommodating both intimate gatherings and grand celebrations."
"Situated in a family-friendly suburb, the property is within walking distance to shops, schools and cafes, and the CBD and will appeal to families."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.