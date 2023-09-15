3 beds | 1 bath | 1 car
Nestled in the heart of vibrant Central West Tamworth, this enchanting weatherboard house has been a cherished home to the same family since 1967.
Now, it's your turn to create lasting memories within its warm embrace.
With three spacious bedrooms, this residence offers a comfortable and cozy living space that has stood the test of time. High ceilings and original interiors throughout await your personal improvements and touch.
The kitchen and bathroom are neat and tidy while a sunroom creates a welcoming area to relax. A deceiving alfresco area overlooks a private yard that has drive through access from a single carport.
The comfortable and central living space features split system air conditioning.
The kitchen and bathroom are neat and tidy and there is a separate toilet in the laundry.
The spacious alfresco area overlooks a private rear yard with ramp to back door.
Convenient location is a standout feature of this property with CBD, shopping centre, parks and other popular amenities all within walking distance.
Located to the west of the Tamworth CBD, Central West Tamworth is bounded by the Peel River in the north, the New England Highway in the east, Kent Street in the south, and the railway line in the west.
This convenient residential area offers great access to many commercial businesses that service the region.
There is also easy access to a host of government and independent schooling options from your doorstep, as well sporting facilities, grounds and clubs.
Known as Australia's Country Music Capital, Tamworth has a unique identity, and is home to strong manufacturing, health, education, retail, construction and agricultural industries.
This property sits perfectly within a dynamic and progressive city, bursting with infrastructure and activity.
"This original home is a genuine chance to enhance and capitalise in trendy Central West Tamworth," listing agent Mark Madden from Burke & Smyth said.
"It has been lovingly cherished home by the same family since 1967.
"There are high ceilings and original interiors throughout with three generous bedrooms and a welcoming sunroom at front."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.