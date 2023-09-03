A MAN on trial for breaking into a staff living quarters and intimidating a woman with a pocket knife has been found not guilty.
Clint Taylor was acquitted, and released from custody, when the not guilty verdict was handed down after a judge-alone trial in Tamworth District Court.
Judge Andrew Coleman told the court the prosecution had not satisfied him beyond reasonable doubt that Taylor had intent to intimidate a woman.
During the trial the court heard Taylor had allegedly walked to the staff quarters at Emirates Park, where he was employed, to sleep after he had been drinking at his home about two kilometres from the stud facility.
The court heard he entered the quarters, where he would often visit for lunch and to do his laundry during work hours, but was asked to leave when a female staff member found him inside.
The staff member locked the door after he left, only later to find Taylor pacing back-and-forth while holding a pocket knife after he reached through an open window to open the locked door.
During the trial, the staff member gave evidence and said she was scared when she saw Taylor pacing with the knife.
Judge Coleman told the court he was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Taylor had committed the break-and-enter element of the charge.
He said although he often used the staff quarters during work hours, he did not accept this permission extended to using the dwelling at anytime.
But Judge Coleman said because the prosecution had not proved the intimidation element of the offence, Taylor was acquitted of the charge, and found not guilty.
He said Taylor had left the knife in his pocket after work, didn't point the knife at the female staff member, and quickly put it away when he was asked to do so.
"I do not think he intended to use the knife in a threatening or intimidating way," Judge Coleman said.
In court, Taylor was also sentenced for one charge of destroy or damage property, and one charge of intimidate a police officer in the execution of their duty.
Taylor had already pleaded guilty to these offences, which occurred on the same night of the alleged break-and-enter.
The court heard the damage property charge related to Taylor pulling off blinds, throwing a chair, breaking a fish tank, slashing a couch, and smashing a glass cabinet in the home he shared with his then-partner, before he walked to Emirates Park.
His then-partner called police to report the property damage, which added up to about $200, and officers arrived at the staff living quarters a short time later.
After he was arrested by officers at Emirates Park and taken to Muswellbrook Police Station, Taylor told a policeman he knew everything about him and one of his family members.
Judge Coleman said this made the officer feel intimidated and scared for the safety of his family.
"The courts will simply not tolerate offenders intimidating police officers in the execution of their duty," he said.
Taylor was sentenced to an 18-month supervised community corrections order for the two offences.
Judge Coleman said the community-based sentence would allow Taylor to receive the appropriate treatment to help with his rehabilitation.
He added the conditions that Taylor must abstain from alcohol and drugs, unless prescribed, and participate in any treatment or programs for the duration of the order.
Taylor must also be of good behaviour, and appear before the court when called upon to do so.
