It's never too late to learn, and there is always something new to learn, says author, radio gardening presenter and convenor of Armidale-based think tank New England Visions 2030, Maria Hitchcock, who kicked off Adult Learners Week 2023 in Tamworth on Friday, September 1.
The date was significant for Mrs Hitchcock, who spearheaded a campaign which resulted in wattle being gazetted as Australia's floral emblem of Australia in 1988, and then four years later the gazettal of Australia's National Wattle Day.
The "wattle lady", as Mrs Hitchcock is widely known, was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in 2018 for services to conservation and the environment, was a teacher in a former life and remains a strong advocate for education.
Mrs Hitchcock's Adult Learners Week talk was held at the Tamworth City Library, and launched a program of 30 free activities in the Tamworth region as part of Adult Learners Week 2023, leading listeners through her long battle to recognise Wattle Day.
She said Australia had needed an "overtly patriotic" day.
"Australia Day has become all about our national day, not patriotism," she said.
"Wattle Day instead provides the community with an opportunity to show some patriotism in anyway you want to.
"As long as you can wear a sprig of wattle and green and gold, you can just be happy it's the first day of spring and it's Wattle Day."
Mrs Hitchcock - a friend describes her as a "terrier" - spent many years battling for the Wattle Day cause.
"If you start something you believe in you have to keep going," she said.
"You have to see it through to the end - there's no point in stopping in the middle because you feel you haven't got enough support or anything, you just have to keep going."
Mrs Hitchcock said she knew the Wattle Day fight was a worthwhile cause.
"I received the go ahead from the government of the day but received no government support for the cause, being told I was 'on my own'.
People more than 100 years before had seen it is a worthwhile cause, but it was a matter of getting through the jungle of politics, and cut through all the other issues that people are involved," she said.
"In fact, I was amazed when when it was successful - my local member at the time mentioned this campaign in parliament and said at the time that it was fascinating that a woman from a regional area could be so instrumental in having something so important done."
When it was all done, Mrs Hitchcock said there had been no political recognition of the work she had done, as politicians made the announcements.
"Australia is my adopted country, I arrived here when I was very young, and I'm very happy to be here," she said.
"I feel quite patriotic about Australia."
As to learning, Mrs Hitchcock said adult learning was something we were all doing, and these days it's more important than ever.
"Once upon a time people would start a job when they were 18 or so and not leave that job until they were 60 - today that's not the situation," she said.
"As a high school teacher I would tell my students you may have three or four professions in your lifetime, and with each of those professions you're going to have to learn new skills - how to access new information.
"These days there's such a wide range of information that is important thing for adult learners, but I think it's for them to be able to discern which is true information and which is fake information.
"So they need to learn which sources to go, which they can trust - that's a really important part of adult learning."
Tamworth Regional Council's manager of cultural and community services Kay Delahunt said this was the first time Tamworth had taken part in Adult Learners' Week, which has been organised in partnership with several different organisations, including Tamworth Community College, the University of the Third Age (U3A), the council's sustainability unit and various other local groups, including the Tamworth Regional Botanic Garden.
"We want to give people 'tasters' to encourage participation in lifelong learning," Mrs Delahunt said.
"Learning new skills has a positive impact on your well being and helps you to stay connected."
Visit www.tamworth.nsw.gov to see the Tamworth Adult Learners Week program.
