Time to celebrate our national floral emblem

By Emma Downey
September 1 2023 - 6:00pm
It's never too late to learn, and there is always something new to learn, says author, radio gardening presenter and convenor of Armidale-based think tank New England Visions 2030, Maria Hitchcock, who kicked off Adult Learners Week 2023 in Tamworth on Friday, September 1.

