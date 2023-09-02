Local school students strolled the Tamworth sidewalks with Legacy buckets, collecting spare change as part of the veteran charity's annual Badge Day.
While groups from Oxley and Tamworth high schools roamed Peel Street on September 1, approaching passersby and businesses for donations, another group from Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School headed out to Taminda.
Learning and Support teacher Pam Sinclair said the group of eight from Tamworth High School raised about $405 in the two hours they were there to about midday.
"Most people have been very kind. The trouble is, we're a bit of a cashless society these days, and we were only able to take cash," Ms Sinclair said.
Laura Green, 17, from Tamworth High School, whose father's grandfather fought in the World War I, said people had been expressing their gratitude for the work of Legacy.
READ ALSO:
Oxley High School student Mili Woods, 15, said her group of four raised about $180 in cash donations for the charity organisation, saying her link to Legacy extends to her great grandfather, who was a WWII veteran.
Her teacher Jessica Burg said the seven students from Oxley High School walked up to Brisbane and Bridge streets collecting donations, and said the response from businesses and people had been very positive.
"The were really pleased to see that students were contributing to a charity and supporting an initiative that supports our local community," Ms Burg said.
The day forms part of the nationwide Legacy Week appeal which runs from August 27 to September 2, to raise funds and awareness for veterans and their families.
Legacy Treasurer and Vietnam veteran Allan Orchard said he hoped the charitable organisation raises $20,000 overall this year, which will go towards much-needed support services.
"It's a good day. It's one of our biggest sources of income," Mr Orchard said, standing in the marquee on Peel Street where Legacy badges, pens and bears were being sold.
Last year they raised about $26,000 across the district, which this year included volunteers stationed at Tamworth Shopping World, Centrepoint, Tamworth Square, Bunnings, Tamworth League Club, Gunnedah, Barraba, Manilla, Boggabri, Quirindi and Narrabri.
Legacy was established in the 20th century and is based on the promise of a soldier to his dying mate on the Western Front during WWI; "I'll look after the missus and kids", he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.