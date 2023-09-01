The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Oxley police investigate after dog shot at South Tamworth home

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated September 1 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The dog was allegedly shot at a home on Coromandel Street, South Tamworth, on Thursday, August 31. Picture by Gareth Gardner
The dog was allegedly shot at a home on Coromandel Street, South Tamworth, on Thursday, August 31. Picture by Gareth Gardner

A DOG has been shot after a firearm and a machete were allegedly wielded at a house in Tamworth overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.