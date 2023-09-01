A DOG has been shot after a firearm and a machete were allegedly wielded at a house in Tamworth overnight.
Emergency services rushed to a home in Coromandel Street, in South Tamworth, just after 9pm on Thursday, August 31, following reports shots had been fired.
When officers attached to the Oxley Police District arrived at the scene they were told six males had been arguing with a 48-year-old man at the South Tamworth property.
One of the six men was allegedly armed with a machete, and another with a firearm.
Officers discovered the dog of the 48-year-old had been shot in the leg at the home.
Police allege the bullet was fired by one of the six males.
The group allegedly fled the scene after the shot was fired, and no other injuries have been reported.
The dog was taken to a veterinary clinic for further treatment.
Police cordoned off the area and established a crime scene, as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the alleged shooting.
Officers are urging any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam vision to come forward.
