Message from Tamworth Region Mayor Russell Webb

September 3 2023 - 10:30am
With securing our region's water supply being one of our community's top priorities, I will be attending the Murray Darling Association's 79th National Conference in Murray Bridge from 25 to 28 September along with Council's Director of Water and Waste, Bruce Logan.

