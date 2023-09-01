The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Big ambitions: McCulloch goal for more rural agency growth

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
September 2 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
McCulloch Agencies co-founder and managing director, Daniel McCulloch, at last week's AgQuip field days. Photo Andrew Marshall
McCulloch Agencies co-founder and managing director, Daniel McCulloch, at last week's AgQuip field days. Photo Andrew Marshall

Back when he was just 17, ambitious northern NSW stock and station agent, Daniel McCulloch, was setting his sights on building Australia's largest private rural selling agency.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.