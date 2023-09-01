The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth Public School celebrates first poetry win in 15 years

By Emma Downey
September 1 2023 - 4:30pm
On his first attempt, Tamworth Public School (TPS) Year 3 student Isaac Munro has penned an award-winning poem to claim the school's first win in the Dorothea Mackellar Poetry competition in 15 years.

Local News

