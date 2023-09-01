On his first attempt, Tamworth Public School (TPS) Year 3 student Isaac Munro has penned an award-winning poem to claim the school's first win in the Dorothea Mackellar Poetry competition in 15 years.
The winners were announced on Friday, September 1, during an online ceremony.
Isaac's poem, I come from Country, which explores his cultural links to Anaiwan country, received the Mackellar award's primary section Kurrumbede Award for 'Best entry from a school within a 100 kilometres radius of Gunnedah'.
The Dorothea Mackellar Poetry competition is Australia's longest-running annual poetry competition for Australian children, and Isaac, 8, was one of about 150 entries from TPS.
Isaac credits his class teacher, Jenni Turner, with encouraging him to write about country and his connection to country, also with providing some guidance during the process.
"The poem only took one day to write, but I needed some help with spelling," Isaac said.
"My favourite part of writing the poem was writing the Aboriginal names - it's good to learn the different names of Aboriginal culture."
So inspired by his win, Isaac is already thinking about an entry for next year's competition.
As a winner, Isaac received $250 in cash, $100 in Booktopia vouchers and a hand-made trophy by Gunnedah ceramicist, Jenni Carlin.
Isaac plans to add his $250 cash prize to his savings, which he's trying to grow to $1000, so he can buy some Star Wars Lego.
"I have a bit of Star Wards Lego, but it's always good to get more," he said.
If possible, there is a good chance Isaac will also spend at least some of his Booktopia vouchers on a Lego Star Wars book.
Isaac's parents, Alana and Simon Munro, along with his older brother and Year 4 TPS student, Oliver, and sister, Hallie, in Year 12 at McCarthy Catholic College, were on hand to help him celebrate the special win.
Mrs Munro said the family knew Isaac had entered the competition, and his win was a "lovely surprise".
Creativity runs deep in the Munro family, as Mr Munro is a painter and sculptor and creative writer, currently studying for his PhD in Aboriginal philosophy and creative expression at the University of Newcastle. He has also published a story through the University of Alberta, Canada, about the Dreaming.
Big sister Hallie is focused on ceramics for her Year 12 art studies, and Mrs Munro is an avid reader.
The Dorothea Mackellar Poetry Awards president, Pip Murray, said the competition had grown from 300 entries in 1984 to attract 6400 entries this year.
Gunnedah High School student, Erin Mitchell, 13, won the secondary section Kurrumbede award with a poem titled, Space, and Duri Public School student Cassidy Ryan, 10, won the David Maher Award for a student from school with an enrolment of less than 30, with his poem, The Outback.
