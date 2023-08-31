The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Region enters bushfire danger period on September 1

By Newsroom
September 1 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WINTER might be on the way out but that means the heat is on for bushfire season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.