WINTER might be on the way out but that means the heat is on for bushfire season.
Tamworth, Gunnedah, Walgett, Moree, Gwydir, Narrabri, the Upper Hunter, Gunnedah and Liverpool Plains officially enter the bushfire danger period on Friday, September 1.
Rural Fire Service (RFS) commissioner Rob Rogers warned ongoing dry conditions could cause problems.
"Fire activity in recent weeks has increased as the landscape dries, forests and grasslands become more susceptible to fires," he said.
"Wet weather over the last three years has caused prolific growth, and as we move out of this incredibly wet period, the bushfire risk is returning to NSW."
He said through the month of August, firefighters had been called to more than triple the amount of bush and grass fires compared to the same time last year.
The RFS has responded to 2031 so far, while it was 638 in 2022.
Emergency services minister Jihad Dib reinforced the need for landholders to take time to prepare for bushfire season and said they should be on high alert.
"Preparing for the season is a shared responsibility, and everybody needs to think now about their plan and preparation as we head into bushfire season," he said.
"As the weather starts to heat up, it's time to take simple steps like reducing vegetation around properties and cleaning gutters to reduce the amount of fuel."
The danger period mean property owners in these areas need to apply for a permit to burn off, and need to notify neighbours and fire authorities 24 hours before lighting up.
Everyone is encouraged to have a bushfire survival plan in place, and talk with their family about it.
