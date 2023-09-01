Later today, the OVA Mushies first grade side have the chance to lock themselves in as minor premiers for the 2023 season.
And while captain Sam Higgins said that is a "really important" goal of the team's, there is one more factor spurring the Mushies to produce their best football against Demon Knights FC.
"It's also our Beyond Blue charity game, so we always want to have a good performance in that game," Higgins said.
"There's a lot of meaning to this game, and even the guys who weren't around and didn't know [Steve James], who passed away, we always try and bring a bit of relevance and meaning to it.
"We want to get the guys to talk about mental health and support each other."
With the Steve James Memorial Shield on the line, along with the minor premiership, Higgins expects his side to come out firing today.
It is the 22nd and final round of a competition that has provided many new experiences for OVA.
After the team's historic 48-game unbeaten streak was snapped in the third round by South Armidale United FC, the Mushies have barely missed a beat and continued to string wins together.
In a way, Higgins said, that loss might have actually helped the side.
"It was just something that kept getting talked about by other people, and we weren't real fussed about it," he said.
"It was placing some undue pressure on us."
So the side enters today's fixture on 45 points, two clear of South Armidale, and needing a victory to ensure they maintain that margin.
But against the mercurial Demon Knights, Higgins is taking nothing for granted.
"We're expecting a tough game, it's always that way from them," Higgins said.
"We want to wrap up this minor premiership and go into finals with a really good performance, so that's our aim."
The Demon Knights are one of several new teams to have joined the competition this year,
They have added a new texture to the landscape of premier league, and Higgins said the season has been "brilliant" as a result.
"All of a sudden, we've changed it up, you're going to different places, your teams change a bit more," he said.
"It just makes it a proper competition, I've enjoyed it thoroughly."
