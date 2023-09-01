The Northern Daily Leadersport
Northern Inland Football: OVA look to secure minor premiership on annual charity round

By Zac Lowe
September 2 2023 - 9:00am
Sam Higgins knows how important this afternoon's fixture is to OVA, for a variety of reasons. Picture by Gareth Gardner.
Later today, the OVA Mushies first grade side have the chance to lock themselves in as minor premiers for the 2023 season.

