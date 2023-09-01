For Jake Douglas, it was about the power, the passion and the love.
There the 32-year-old Tamworthian was, deep into one of world sport's most gruelling tests as he searched deep within himself, and he looked down a camera and formed a hand heart.
The gesture - which came at the recent 2023 CrossFit Games at Wisconsin in the US - was directed at his many supporters back home in Australia, but especially his family.
Never before had Douglas been away from his fiancee, Ellen, and his children, Frankie, 5, and Johnny, 2, for so long.
All up, he spent eight weeks in the US preparing for and competing in his debut CrossFit Games - and it took a toll on him.
"It was really hard," he said of being away from his loved ones for so long.
"Technology's unreal - the ability to Facetime," he added. "But it's still not quite the same as being able to, I guess, get home and share the load of what's going on at home with two young kids, but also just to have them there."
There were times when Douglas, the owner of Tamworth fitness centre Snake Athletic, questioned whether he was on "the right path" - as he put it.
"I think that's probably the biggest thing. Not so much any internal revelations. More so just like, 'Is this the right career for my family; are these the right choices, kind of deal.'"
To prepare for the CrossFit Games, Douglas spent seven weeks training with Matt Fraser, widely considered the sport's greatest ever athlete, at the American's training facility at Burlington, Vermont.
But despite the thorough preparation, Douglas was disappointed with his performance at the Games - staged at Madison from August 1-6. He finished 38th out of 39 competitors.
"I didn't do what I thought I was capable of," the 172cm, 92kg athlete said. "But that's all part and parcel with sport; unfortunately, you can't be there every time.
"I probably picked a bad weekend to have a bad weekend."
Still, Douglas said the global happening was "a dream come true", adding: "The Games are something I've never experienced before. Definitely a lot learning."
Douglas now hopes to compete at the 2024 CrossFit Games in the US. "We're going for it," he said.
