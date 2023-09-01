The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Jake Douglas relives CrossFit Games experience

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated September 1 2023 - 11:39am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jake Douglas lets his supporters know that he is thinking of them, while competing at the 2023 CrossFit Games. Picture supplied
Jake Douglas lets his supporters know that he is thinking of them, while competing at the 2023 CrossFit Games. Picture supplied

For Jake Douglas, it was about the power, the passion and the love.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.