We are now just over three weeks away from the NSW Government handing down their long-awaited September budget.
This is a government that has held its cards very close to its chest, particularly when it comes to their plans for funding in regional NSW.
I have written to government ministers on several occasions hoping to receive assurances that critical government funding programs would continue for the benefit of our councils and our community groups.
The replies I have received have indicated that the government will make their plans clear as part of the budget process and three weeks out, we are no clearer what that plan will be.
I am concerned about what this budget may mean for us in regional and rural NSW. I am concerned that opportunities for funding for our community groups and councils will be slashed.
This could mean less funding for our parks and gardens, less funding for public infrastructure, less funding for footpaths and roads, and less funding to maintain community assets.
The former coalition government made $3.3 billion in funding available specifically for the regions under the Regional Growth Fund, which fed important funding opportunities like the Stronger Country Communities Fund, Regional Tourism Activation Fund, Regional Events Activation Fund, Regional Job Creation Fund, and more.
These funds have fed millions of dollars into our region, helping fund projects that have been completed, and are ongoing. The loss of future funding opportunities like this would have negative impacts on the social and economic wellbeing of our region.
I'll be watching this budget with interest, reading through every line item to understand what the future looks like for our region.
Congratulations to Tamworth's Salvos employees and volunteers who are now at home at their new location on the corner of Bridge and Church streets.
It was a pleasure to be able to attend the official opening on Thursday, meeting with our staff and volunteers who do an amazing job for those who need it in communities across our region.
Like many of us, my first pair of footy boots were bought in a Salvos store and that legacy continues in Tamworth with the opening of the new store.
I'd encourage anyone with an interest to pay the Salvos a visit this weekend and grab yourself a bargain.
