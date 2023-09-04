The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
What's on

Tamworth to host dementia information support sessions

By Newsroom
Updated September 5 2023 - 11:39am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

People in Tamworth and district living with dementia, their carers, family, and friends have the opportunity to attend free educational sessions between September 11 to 14 to better understand dementia and to discuss the support and services Dementia Australia can provide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.