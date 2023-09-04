People in Tamworth and district living with dementia, their carers, family, and friends have the opportunity to attend free educational sessions between September 11 to 14 to better understand dementia and to discuss the support and services Dementia Australia can provide.
A spokesperson for Dementia Australia said it was estimated almost 135,000 people live with dementia in NSW, and without a medical breakthrough this number was expected to increase to more than 260,000 people living with dementia by 2058, with younger onset dementia also on the rise.
Dementia Australia has organised a range of information sessions at the Tamworth Community Centre, with one also held at Tamworth Square.
The Carer wellness program session, to be held on Monday, September 11, from 9.30 am to 3pm, is designed to support positive health and well being outcomes for a carer, family or friend of a person living with dementia.
The Understanding dementia session will provide an introduction to dementia including an overview of the different types of dementia, diagnosis, planning ahead and how to support someone living with dementia. This session will be held on Tuesday, September 12, from 9.30 to 11.30am.
If you are passionate about your local community and want to make it more dementia-friendly then the It starts with you session is for you. This will be held on Tuesday, September 12 from 11.30am to 12.30pm.
The Mild cognitive impairment session will provide information about mild cognitive impairment, including diagnosis, progression, treatment and management strategies. This session will be held on Wednesday, September 13, from 10am to 12pm.
The Communication and dementia session provides information on dementia, the way we communicate and how changes in communication can occur as a result of dementia, and will be held on Wednesday, September 13, from 1 to 3pm.
The EDIE for family carers session is designed to enhance knowledge of dementia through virtual reality technology that allows participants to see the world through the eyes of a person living with dementia. This session will be held on Thursday, September 14, from 9.30am to 12.30pm.
Understanding changes in behaviours will provide an introduction to dementia and changes to the brain, effects on behaviour and the impacts of changed behaviour. This session will be held on Thursday, September 14, from 1.30 to 4.30pm.
Please note, bookings for each session are essential. Visit Dementia Australia Brain Hub for details and to register.
Alternatively, you can phone the National Dementia Helpline to register for this course on 1800 100 500. The National Dementia Helpline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Dementia Australia is the source of trusted information, education and services for the estimated more than 400,000 Australians living with dementia, and the more than 1.5 million people involved in their care.
The Dementia Australia spokesperson said the body advocated for positive change and supports vital research.
"We are here to support people impacted by dementia, and to enable them to live as well as possible - no matter how you are impacted by dementia or who you are, we are here for you," the spokesperson said.
If this story has prompted any questions or concerns, please call the National Dementia Helpline 1800 100 500 (24 hours, 7 days a week) or visit dementia.org.au.
