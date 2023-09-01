Kate O'Donnell was only about six when her father Paul hung up the boots, thus ending his illustrious playing career with Gunnedah.
Nineteen years on she has established herself as a real powerhouse for the women's side, and on Saturday will be a key player for them as they take on Narrabri in the qualifying final.
It is in some ways not surprising that she has ended up here.
The now 25-year-old recalled spending many a Saturday through her childhood at Gunnedah Rugby Park watching the Red Devils play. For the early years of her life that included her dad.
Retiring in 2004, he was when the club celebrated their 50th anniversary in 2006 named in the team of their second 25 years (1981-2006).
Described as 'a great defensive centre and hard man to bring down', you could say the same about Kate - swap out man for woman, and the centre part.
She hasn't got to that - yet.
"When it (competition) eventually gets to 15s I want to play 12 because that was his number," she said.
For now though she is firmly entrenched in the forward pack.
Incidentally it was 10 years after he finished playing - he is still involved on the committee - that she started.
Initially that was through the Friday night competition after she and some of her school friends at St Mary's College got a team together.
Up until then, despite her many years watching, she hadn't really harboured a strong desire to actually play.
"[But] After the first game I was like, I love rugby, I was hooked," she said.
"I love oztag and I love touch, but with rugby you get that contact and that adrenalin."
That progressed to representing the Central North in her latter years at high school, and then stints with Robb College when she was studying at UNE, Merewether for a couple of seasons while she was down at uni in Newcastle and of course the Red Devils.
Part of the side won the premiership in 2019, which was "pretty awesome", she isn't the only O'Donnell female to have pulled on the navy and red for the women.
Younger sister Eliza was the best and fairest runner-up the 2021 season.
Now living and playing down in Sydney, she was this week named in the Super W Youth Camp squad.
The first camp of it's kind, the squad of 40 'elite and emerging' female players will come together to train at Bond University, where they will be exposed to a high-performance training environment.
"I like to say I taught her everything I know, but she knows a lot more," Kate joked.
The women's game will get the day's action at Ken Chillingworth Oval underway as the first spots in the grand finals are decided.
The two sides met just two weeks ago with the Blue Boars taking the honours on that occasion to make it 1-all after the Red Devils had edged them out by three in their first meeting.
