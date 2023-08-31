The Northern Daily Leader
New additions to Narrabri Sporting Wall of Fame

August 31 2023 - 7:30pm
Narrabri Mayor Ron Campbell is excited over the new additions to the town's Sporting Wall of Fame. File picture by Peter Hardin
Narrabri Mayor Ron Campbell is excited over the new additions to the town's Sporting Wall of Fame. File picture by Peter Hardin

The Narrabri Sporting Wall of Fame is set to grow in September, as nine athletes are recognised for their sporting achievements.

