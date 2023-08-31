The Narrabri Sporting Wall of Fame is set to grow in September, as nine athletes are recognised for their sporting achievements.
The inductees, originally honoured at the 2023 Australia Day Award Ceremony, have showcased exceptional skills in their respective fields.
Their inclusion on the Sporting Wall of Fame is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and unyielding passion in their chosen discipline.
In 2001, Narrabri was named Australia's Sportiest Town.
The Sporting Wall of Fame was established to commemorate the title and recognise the athletes who have played an instrumental role in bringing the honour to the community.
In a proud moment for athletes and the community, the plaques honouring the 2023 inductees will be unveiled in a special ceremony at the Sporting Wall of Fame on Sunday, September 17, at 1pm.
Additionally, in a collaborative effort with Narrabri Shire Council, the Northern Inland Academy of Sport (NIAS) will also take this opportunity to acknowledge the achievements of local athletes currently enrolled in NIAS programs.
By highlighting the accomplishments of these emerging talents, the partnership underscores the commitment to nurturing and developing future sporting champions within the community.
Speaking ahead of next month's event, Narrabri Mayor Ron Campbell said council is delighted to celebrate the success of local athletes.
"We are delighted to recognise and celebrate the achievements of these outstanding athletes who have brought success to themselves and contribute significantly to Narrabri's identity as a sports powerhouse," said Campbell.
"Their names will forever be etched into the Sporting Wall of Fame as a source of inspiration for present and future generations."
The event promises to be a momentous occasion, celebrating the fusion of sportsmanship, community pride, and the indomitable spirit of Narrabri.
Residents, sports enthusiasts, and media representatives are encouraged to join Council for the celebration.
The following nine athletes will be recognised on the Sporting Wall of Fame for their sporting achievements:
Nate Browning - Rugby League
Makayla Elford - Polocrosse
Frank Fish - Rugby League
Emily Grellman - Water Polo
Tom Hamilton - Polocrosse
Charlie North - Clay Target Shooting
Andrew Wilson - Rifle Shooting
Josie Wilson - Polocrosse
Lachlan Wright - Rowing
