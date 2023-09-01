The Northern Daily Leader
Police withdraw one armed robbery charge against Codey Michael O'Brien

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
September 2 2023 - 5:30am
Codey Michael O'Brien is accused of robbing the Summers Oxley Vale Superette while armed with a knife. Picture file
Codey Michael O'Brien is accused of robbing the Summers Oxley Vale Superette while armed with a knife. Picture file

A WEST Tamworth man who was accused of two robberies at knife-point is now facing just one allegation, after a charge was dropped by police.

