A WEST Tamworth man who was accused of two robberies at knife-point is now facing just one allegation, after a charge was dropped by police.
Codey Michael O'Brien appeared via video link from custody in Tamworth Local Court when the court heard the prosecution would be withdrawing one charge of robbery while armed with an offensive weapon against the 26-year-old.
Instead, the court heard police would be pushing ahead with a fresh charge of assault with intent to rob while armed with an offensive weapon.
The fresh charge relates to an allegation that O'Brien assaulted a man with the intent to rob him of a packet of cigarettes, while armed with a 35cm bladed knife.
The offence is alleged to have occurred between 5:54am and 5:55am on March 26, 2023, in South Tamworth.
The court heard the police had also certified one charge of armed robbery, and one charge of possessing a prohibited drug against O'Brien.
It's the police case the armed robbery occurred within a three-minute window just after 7am.
O'Brien is also charged with possessing methamphetamine between 10:50am and 11am on the day in question.
He has not been required to enter pleas to the charges.
In court, magistrate Julie Soars adjourned the matter for the defence and prosecution to hold a "case conference".
She said the conference would help O'Brien decide whether he wanted to plead guilty, or not guilty, and discuss any offers that may be made.
Ms Soars said depending on the outcome of the conference, the matter will be committed to the district court for either sentencing or a trial.
He made no application for bail, and will appear by video link when the matter returns to court in October.
