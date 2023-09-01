The lessons of the past are being handed to the region's future as one of Australia's foremost experts on Australia's involvement in World War I comes to Tamworth to educated the region's youth.
Prominent historian Lambis Englezos is on a speaking tour of the region's schools at the invitation of Tamworth Legacy as part of the charity organisation's ongoing centenary celebrations.
The retired art teacher is famous for discovering a mass grave of 250 soldiers from the Battle of Fromelles, Australia's bloody initiation into the war in which more than 5,500 Australian soldiers were killed or wounded; the greatest loss by a single division in 24 hours during the entire First World War.
Mr Englezos said he's passionate about sharing this history with students because it honours the memory of the nation's fallen soldiers.
"Remembrance of Fromelles is assured through the hands of the youth," he said.
In 2000, the amateur historian developed a theory that Australian diggers, killed at the Battle of Fromelles, were still lying in unmarked mass burial pits, after being buried there by the Germans in July 1916.
Mr Englezos set out to prove his theory, but was met by a wall of discouragement, disbelief, and contempt from both academics and public officials.
Yet in 2008, he had a breakthrough, discovering the largest non-genocide mass burial in Western Europe.
"We were confident in our research ... with the confirmation that the site was a burial there was some relief, which quickly gave way to hope, hope that these men would be recovered and given their dignity," Mr Englezos said.
From there, he began an ongoing quest to identify the remains of each soldier so they could properly be honoured and buried.
"It tells a message to our current serving people ... people sort of scoff at the term 'closure,' but there are families across Australia waiting for a resolution," Mr Englezos said.
This odyssey brought the historian to Tamworth for the first time in 2018, when he met with Tamworth locals whose DNA was used to identify their long-lost family members.
One such local, John Nash, said it was great to have Mr Englezos back in town again.
"We've known Lambis since 2010 when we first met him at the dedication of the new cemetery at Fromelles. I feel he's done a lot for the whole country ... he's contributed greatly toward getting closure for a lot of families like mine," Mr Nash said.
Mr Englezos' work put an end to a 98-year mystery for the Nash family, as Mr Nash's mother always told him and his wife stories about his great-uncle, Albert Williamson, who was reported missing after the Battle of Fromelles.
Mr Nash said he was honoured to attend the inauguration of the cemetery at Fromelles, and he got a great story out of the experience.
"I actually parked where the current King of England was supposed to park. We got there early and I accidentally parked in his spot," he said.
Mr Nash said he was inspecting gravestones with his nephew when men with AK-47s came up to him and said "can you move your car?"
Mr Nash and Mr Englezos agree that learning our history and honouring our fallen soldiers is a great way to foster a sense of collaboration and community, both locally and around the globe.
"The call has gone out across Australia, and right across the world, as the most recent soldier was identified from DNA given from Canada," Mr Englezos said.
