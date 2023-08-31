The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth council will close Jewry Street Common to vehicles from Friday, September 1

By Newsroom
Updated August 31 2023 - 2:27pm, first published 12:00pm
Tamworth Regional Council has been forced to close off Jewry Street Common to vehicles because of people doing the wrong thing.

