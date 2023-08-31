Tamworth Regional Council has been forced to close off Jewry Street Common to vehicles because of people doing the wrong thing.
Large concrete blocks have been lifted into place across the road to prevent cars from accessing the area.
Council's Director Water and Waste, Bruce Logan said the council had to act due to the damage being done to the area by the trespassers.
"Unfortunately, a number of people have been accessing Jewry Street Common and the adjacent private property by cutting fences and driving across paddocks and riparian areas," Mr Logan said.
READ ALSO:
He said there has been "considerable damage" done and council is being forced to pick up the "unmanageable" tab for repairs to roads and fences.
People have also been dumping rubbish, which then has to be collected and removed.
"People can still access that area of the river by foot, however the risk to the environment and to those people accessing the area illegally means that Council has no option but to close the area to vehicle access completely," Mr Logan said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.