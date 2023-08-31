Fathers with a smile on their face and sandwich in hand, making sure there were no sauce drips on school uniforms, were everywhere to be seen in the Tamworth Public School (TPS) grounds on Thursday, August 31, for the school's annual Father's Day barbecue breakfast of sausages, bacon and eggs.
TPS assistant principal, Amanda Delohery, thanked the many volunteers and the TPS Parents and Citizens Association for their much-appreciated work to organise yet another successful event.
"It was lovely to see how the children were interacting with the special male figures in their lives, as everyone enjoyed their breakfast and some dads even joined in a game of handball," she said.
"The event had such a lovely, warm feeling about it."
Ms Delohery said attendance numbers were on par with previous years, but noted there was a more diverse range of male figures this year, with an increased number of grandfathers and other special male figures, such as father friends and grand-friends taking part.
