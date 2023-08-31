The Northern Daily Leader
Diverse range of male figures celebrate Father's Day at Tamworth Public

By Emma Downey
August 31 2023 - 6:00pm
Fathers with a smile on their face and sandwich in hand, making sure there were no sauce drips on school uniforms, were everywhere to be seen in the Tamworth Public School (TPS) grounds on Thursday, August 31, for the school's annual Father's Day barbecue breakfast of sausages, bacon and eggs.

