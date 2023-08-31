A group of recently-arrived general practitioners from across the world have gathered in Tamworth to learn about working in rural, remote and regional areas of Australia.
The 11 doctors from Russia, Nepal, Pakistan, Iran, Syria, the Philippines, South Africa and Hong Kong are working in various rural towns across NSW in an attempt to fill the GP shortage.
Dr Somayeh Ahoonbar arrived from Iran two months ago and is now working for the Tamworth Aboriginal Medical Service, and says one of the biggest challenges has been learning about a whole new culture.
"The most important aspects about being a doctor or a GP are the same all around the world," Dr Ahoonbar said.
"But there are some difficulties in the slang and some language barriers and cultural details [that can be a challenge at first]. So I just ask them [patients] to please repeat what they said."
The two-day New Rural GP Orientation kicked off on August 31 at the Powerhouse Hotel, with Tamworth-based Dr Lauren Cone from the University of Newcastle leading the first presentation.
"Today, we've got a group of doctors who are experienced doctors, but are starting in rural general practice for the first time," Dr Cone said.
"So we have put together a program that goes through some different aspects of what it's like to be a GP in rural Australia.
"This is to help prepare them to practice in a way that is safe and enjoyable, and hopefully it means they can stay in our rural communities for the long term."
READ ALSO:
Dr Cone said the GP shortage is so dire in rural areas that there is likely to be a shortfall of about 10,000 across Australia within the next few years.
"So we are encouraging any doctors who want to consider general practice, particularly rural general practice to give it a go, because it's such a critical part of the healthcare system," Dr Cone said.
Dr Cone said about 50 per cent of graduating medical students need to go into general practice every year in order to plug the shortfall but only about 15 per cent are doing so at the moment.
"So we have a pipeline that is woefully short. So when we have these doctors bringing experience from overseas we are very grateful," Dr Cone said.
Dr Herman Kruger arrived from South Africa about two weeks ago to work as a GP in Inverell, where his passion is family medicine.
"I still love my homeland but what this place can offer is unbelievable," Dr Kruger said.
"We just want to contribute or feel that we actually live a life where we can use our talents for the benefit of other people; that's what medicine is about.
"And I think Australia can give us that as rural practitioners."
Dr Nicole Sze, from Hong Kong, completed her medical degree at UNSW in Sydney before moving to Tamworth for two years where she did her internship and residency. She now works as a GP in Harden, near Canberra.
"The patient really depends on our decisions to get a better outcome, compared to the city where the doctor has a whole team for support," Dr Sze said.
"So we get to be a bit more independent to practice more like a doctor."
The event was organised by the Rural Doctors Network (RDN), with medico-legal issues, reproductive health, ethical responsibilities, and Aboriginal health among the topics covered.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.