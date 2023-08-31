The Northern Daily Leader
Health

New GPs in Tamworth to learn about working rural

RG
By Rachel Gray
September 1 2023 - 6:10am
About 11 doctors from across the world, now working in various regional NSW towns, gathered in Tamworth to learn more about practicing in rural Australia. Picture by Gareth Gardner
A group of recently-arrived general practitioners from across the world have gathered in Tamworth to learn about working in rural, remote and regional areas of Australia.

RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Journalist

Local News

