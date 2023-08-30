The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Spot water in demand from summer croppers with plenty of scope for irrigation

JB
By Jamie Brown
August 31 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
No shortage of irrigation water as summer croppers looks to capitalise on prices.
No shortage of irrigation water as summer croppers looks to capitalise on prices.

Full dams in the state's north preclude a potential bumper growing season for high value summer crops, with most inland NSW storages at 95 per cent full or better.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.