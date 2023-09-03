PEOPLE from across the globe are expected to attend the 150th anniversary celebrations of Emmaville.
Founded in 1872, the village near Glen Innes was due to celebrate the anniversary in 2022, but that was cancelled because of COVID.
Instead, a reunion and celebration of the village's milestone has been planned to coincide with the village's hospital fete, and will take place over the weekend of October 20.
"There will be a meet-and-greet function on the Friday evening," one of the organisers of the celebrations, Bronwyn Ryan, said.
"The reunion will be held at the Memorial Hall on Saturday evening, where attendees can reconnect and enjoy live music and canapés."
Celebrations on the Saturday also include a visit to the Emmaville Central School, the hospital fete, Court House exhibition and then on Sunday a tour of the cemetery.
"Of course, other attractions such as the mining museum, fossicking, hiking, and golf will also be on offer," Ms Ryan said.
Initially named Vegetable Creek (because of the fields planted to feed miners and their families), Emmaville was founded as a tin mining town, named in honour of governor general, Lady Emma Augustus Loftus.
In its heyday, early in the 20th century, the population was about 7000, including 2000 Chinese, who formed a large part of the mining community.
These days, Emmaville is a small hamlet of several hundred people, about 30 minutes' drive from Glen Innes.
