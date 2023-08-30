The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Bendemeer Solar Farm project attracts 234 public submissions

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
August 31 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More than 200 people submitted responses to plans for a solar farm in Bendemeer. Picture by Gareth Gardner, file
More than 200 people submitted responses to plans for a solar farm in Bendemeer. Picture by Gareth Gardner, file

RESIDENTS have raised their voices about plans for a 400,000 panel solar farm, with the project continuing to divide the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.