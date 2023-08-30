RESIDENTS have raised their voices about plans for a 400,000 panel solar farm, with the project continuing to divide the community.
Plans for a multi-million dollar solar farm and battery storage system in Bendemeer have attracted more than 230 submissions of support, objections, and comments.
The detailed documents, which were submitted to the state's planning authority in July, revealed a proposal to build a 430,000 panel solar farm less than two kilometres from the town's centre.
During the public exhibition period, 121 submissions were lodged in objection to the proposal, and 109 people threw their support behind the project.
Four people submitted comments during the exhibition period.
Once resident, who wrote they were "strongly" opposed to the plans, said in their submission the proposed solar farm had affected their mental health, and caused additional stress.
"The country life offers that chance to get away from the hustle and bustle and enjoy the outdoors, beautiful scenery and peace and quiet," the resident wrote.
"If this proposal was to go ahead, that would be taken from us."
They also submitted the plans had divided the community, posed a risk to the value of neighbouring properties, and would have impacts on local wildlife.
"For sale signs are going up all around us at this present moment," they wrote.
"People are opting to sell out while their properties are still worth something and getting out of our community.
"How extremely sad."
If the project is given the green light, it's anticipated the farm will supply low-cost energy to the national grid, and create more than 300 jobs during the construction period.
The 296 page Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) indicates the farm could be seen from 91 dwellings, and nine spots along the Oxley and New England highways.
The visual impacts for dwellings were rated "low", and the impact from the road was determined to be "very low".
One Bendemeer resident in support of the project wrote it was "about time" renewable energy projects got underway.
"We need clean energy now," they wrote.
There will always be people opposed to any project, but don't let a few stop progress on what will be a good thing, when power stations are closing, they will be the first to complain when they have no power."
Another supportive resident said the proposed project, which would also come with a $50,000 per year community fund, could "enhance" the community and support local organisations.
"I believe it [solar farm] can bring significant economic and social benefit to Bendemeer and the broader Tamworth Community," they wrote.
The resident also submitted "significant misinformation" had been spread within the community about the project.
"This information should not be allowed to influence the validity of the facts as presented in the EIS," they wrote.
The submission period comes after the Leader reported the proposal had driven a wedge between the once tight knit community.
The proposed farm forms one part of the Bendemeer Renewable Energy Hub, which also includes a 58 turbine wind farm.
Hub project manager Llewellyn Owens told the Leader he was "proud" and "grateful" for the amount of support for the proposal.
He said the positive submissions detailed the opportunity to create a highly skilled workforce, strengthen the economy, and improve other infrastructure such as roads and communications.
"Whilst we acknowledge there are a number of objections, we are confident the majority of concerns are already captured and addressed in the EIS," Mr Owens said. "
However, our team will be reviewing and responding to each theme and issue raised in a formal Submissions Report."
Mr Owens said it was important to note some of the objections are in relation to renewable energy in general, and not the Bendemeer project.
He said community consultation will continue in Bendemeer while the Submissions Report, which is due in October, is prepared, and government agency advice is sought.
