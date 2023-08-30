Industrial Technology students at Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School have showcased their skill and creativity, with major works completed as part of their HSC.
The creations are the product of a year's work from each of the students and mark a major milestone in their learning.
Marking was completed on Wednesday, August 29, by representatives of both the school and the National Educational Standards Authority (NESA).
It was a proud moment for Lachlan Overton, who in just 12 months has created a fully-functioning oscillating steam engine.
Lachlan said it was something he had always wanted to create.
"This is something that not many other people can say they have done," he said.
"I've made it out of a mixture of brass, aluminium, and mild steel. It uses air pressure to create rotational movement, allowing it to spin a little wheel and turn on a LED light.
"I've had a few people come up to me and say 'You are good at this. You should think about going into career for this in the future'. Now, I'm thinking about going into an engineering job in the future.
"Something that is hands-on and based around building and designing stuff."
In a bid to fulfil his career aspirations, Lachlan has applied to aerospace engineering programs at UNSW, University of Sydney, and the University of Newcastle.
Initially, Shannon Charters wanted to build a standalone bar for his major work, but after some thought, he decided on a dresser instead.
"When I started, I looked at standard designs of dressers and I went with a standard design," he said.
"One drawer you pull out to have individual watch boxes and then you can hang stuff underneath it, which is my own design and I was pretty happy with it."
Shannon said he took woodwork throughout Year 9 and 10 and enjoyed it so much he wanted to follow it through to his final years.
One of the most challenging aspects of his project, Shannon said, was the 80 pages' of documentation.
He will study carpentry next year and believes these valuable skills will put him ahead of the curve.
Head teacher of Technological and Applied Studies at Farrer, Eric Reading, said the projects were a fairly large undertaking, but the students' capabilities have left him amazed.
"We've had some very strong projects in all three areas. In our timber areas we have some very nice pieces of furniture, including a roll-top desk and a buffet counter," he said.
"In metal, we have projects ranging from log splitters, to dog kennels, trailers, and ute trays.
"The guys have stepped up to complete works that they wanted or have been commissioned to do by family or friends."
Mr Reading said regardless of the outcome, each student has done a great job.
