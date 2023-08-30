The Northern Daily Leader
Group 4: Rachel Halpin wins first grand final playing under sister Steph

By Zac Lowe
August 30 2023 - 4:00pm
Rachel Halpin has only played league tag for a few years, but already has a premiership to her name. Picture by Zac Lowe.
In many respects, Rachel Halpin and her sister, Steph are very similar people. But on some topics, they couldn't differ more.

