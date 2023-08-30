In many respects, Rachel Halpin and her sister, Steph are very similar people. But on some topics, they couldn't differ more.
Both Halpin girls grew up among an active family, where "we had sport on probably four or five nights a week", Rachel said.
"Mum and Dad were forever taking us away on weekends, whether it be cross country, athletics, touch, basketball, netball, anything. We had really supportive parents growing up in regards to our physical activity."
But they seem to have internalised that emphasis on fitness in contrasting ways. As Rachel put it, "me and [Steph] are polar opposites".
Steph, the older of the pair by two years, pursues her own physical fitness goals with an almost militaristic diligence, and competes each year in Ironman competitions.
The younger Halpin sister, meanwhile, prefers to keep fit via team sports.
"I like to keep active in general," Rachel said.
"Team sports is my go-to in regards to physical activity. I'm not one to go out for a run, but put me in a team sport and I'm happy to play."
So it was relatively easy, then, for Steph to convince her sister to join the North Tamworth Bears women's side in 2021.
Both had played touch football for most of their lives, as had most of the Bears women, so it was a straightforward transition for Rachel.
And when Steph took over as coach in 2023, the younger Halpin was unfazed.
"We've played rep touch together where she's either captained or coached, or both," Rachel said.
"I'm happy for her to take that responsibility, I just want to turn up and play."
It seemed to work well this year, as North Tamworth progressed to the grand final earlier this month against the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters.
Despite having played in numerous touch finals, and the previous year's unsuccessful tilt against the Dungowan Cowgirls, Rachel was "definitely" nervous.
But the Bears won a closely-contested game against the Roosters, and claiming her first league tag premiership was "just amazing".
"To be with the girls and have my family there watching, it was really good," Rachel said.
"It was such a great feeling."
Winning a premiership is addictive, and Rachel is eager to stick around in the sport for as long as she can. The only factor that will influence her longevity is her children, Lincoln (5) and Aria (8), the latter of whom is beginning her own athletic career.
"I'll definitely be involved with [league tag], we'll just see how the kids go and how much free time I have," she said.
"Obviously I'll put them first."
