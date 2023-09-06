Riders from the PBR Australia's Touring Pro Division will feature on the entertainment program for the 2023 Quirindi Show, set to run across Saturday and Sunday, September 9 and 10.
Alongside heart-pounding thrills and jaw-dropping action, the show will feature Kelsey Pavlo fresh off the PBR's Caloundra event, and the Junior Academy.
PBR Australia general manger Glen Young said this would be a great opportunity for Quirindi and its surrounding communities to witness two great athletes going head-to-head in one of the most edge-of-your-seat sporting events.
"These cowboys are vying for one of the top 20 grand final positions, where they will ride for $100,000 posted prize money and a $75,000 Australian Championship Bonus."
Mr Young said Quirindi hosting the PBR was a nod to the sport's heartland.
"We like to remember where the sport first started, and support community events where possible," Mr Young said.
Aside from the thrilling entertainment from the PBR Australia's Touring Pro Division, the Quirindi program is jam-packed full of show staples, said show society president Lindsay Maybury.
This includes a fireworks show, halftime entertainment from Big Al, a much-loved mainstay of the rodeo circuit, while Moree's own poet, author and entertainer Murray Hartin will be on the microphone, engaging spectators with his unique style of Australian storytelling that's seen high praise from media personality Alan Jones and author Peter Fitzsimmons.
"We are thrilled to be welcoming back the PBR - a coup for our Committee and an exciting addition to our entertainment line-up," Mr Maybury said.
"We know it will attract visitors from across the New England North West and beyond, and is the perfect complement for our Show program.
"Another exciting feature will be a cooking demonstration by Graze at the Willow Tree Inn head chef, Ben Davies, who will showcase the restaurant's paddock to plate model.
"Ben was raised in the United Kingdom, obtaining his first Michelin star at the age of 23 before working in hospitality across Europe, the USA and in Tamworth."
Mr Davies joined the Willow Tree Inn team in 2020.
Mr Maybury said families looking for a great day out can make the most of a petting zoo, sideshow alley, WOW Encounters reptile and dinosaur displays, and free face painting at the Ooranga Kids Activity Area, and that children under six received free entry to the show.
Other Quirindi Show staples on offer this year include pavilion exhibits, a meat smoking demonstration, show jumping, wood chopping, cattle and poultry showing, market stalls and live music from Sarah Head.
Gates open at 9am on both days, and tickets are available for pre-sale at www.quirindishowsociety.com/admission-membership
Visit www.quirindishowsociety.com for further information.
