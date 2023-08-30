GPs in Tamworth will be given more support to recognise and help people experiencing family, domestic and sexual violence.
A federal pilot program in the Hunter New England and Central Coast Primary Health Network, which has high rates of these types of violence, will be expanded next year with a $3 million grant.
It involves specialist training through the Hunter network's "Safe and Healthy" program and aims to "build confidence" for GPs to respond to affected patients.
The program's support service will have representatives covering Newcastle/Lake Macquarie, Central Coast, Hunter Valley/Port Stephens and Tamworth.
The Safe and Healthy program's domestic violence manager Shannon Richardson said the pilot had run successfully for two years, so it was extended to 2026.
A trial to support "people who have experienced or are experiencing child sexual abuse" will also be added in the Hunter next year.
"We're hoping these pilot projects raise awareness that domestic, sexual and family violence are public health issues," Ms Richardson said.
The aim was to help general practice become a "safe place for disclosure" of these types of violence and that "GPs are not alone in providing this service".
"There's a dedicated support service that patients can be referred to for help with information, crisis accommodation and court support."
This would help survivors to leave relationships if they want and keep safe.
"It's a trauma-informed service that is hoping to build bridges between sectors."
The network's chief executive Richard Nankervis said the Safe and Healthy program had introduced initiatives to "enable general practices to provide more effective care and support for people experiencing family and domestic violence".
"This includes training for practice staff, a primary care action plan and local links providing a one-stop referral and advice point for patients impacted by domestic and family violence and clinicians," Mr Nankervis said.
Mr Nankervis said the project's vision was for "all children, young people, adults and their families" to live free from violence.
The network was given a further $10.6 million through a $67 million federal pilot project titled "Supporting Recovery", which will focus on "the long-term recovery of survivors".
It will be used to boost trauma-informed mental health support and explore "new models of recovery and healing for victim survivors" on the Central Coast and at Moree.
Health Minister Mark Butler said "knowing where to go to get support can be difficult for people in vulnerable situations".
Mr Butler said the pilot projects would "help to ensure children and adults facing family and sexual violence can get the critical support they need from skilled and knowledgeable health professionals".
Assistant regional health minister Emma McBride said one in three women had "experienced physical violence since the age of 15" and "one in five has experienced sexual violence".
"People who experience family, domestic and sexual violence can experience mental health conditions - like anxiety depression and post-traumatic disorder - for many years and often for life," Ms McBride said.
