Solar energy operation will produce hydrogen and ammonia at Moree

Elka Devney
By Elka Devney
September 3 2023 - 9:30am
The next chapter of low carbon agriculture has begun with an integrated solar energy operation that will produce hydrogen and ammonia set to be installed at one of Australia's largest cotton producing properties, Keytah, near Moree.

