Kamilaroi man Jeremy Munro leans over his workbench as he begins to slowly glide his paint brush across the canvas, capturing the colour of the burnt yellow sun setting over Tamworth.
Mr Munro is preparing to demonstrate his artistic skills at Barraba on Saturday, September 2, for the Frost Over Barraba festival.
The much-beloved festival is set to make a grand return to the region after a two-year hiatus due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr Munro said he is excited to showcase his culture to the local arts community.
"Having all that talent there I'd like to share some of it," he said.
"Each of my paintings are inspired by different [Kamilaroi] stories."
Growing up in Tamworth, Mr Munro remembers always being surrounded by his culture.
He remembers sitting alongside his father and creating traditional Indigenous dot paintings.
"I remember the shapes and a lot of the images of the spears and boomerangs," he said.
"When I decided to get back into painting, I remember sitting there with my dad doing different dots paintings and criss-cross patterns."
Mr Munro said his artistic style combines his knowledge of graffiti and block letter style with contemporary Indigenous art.
The Frost Over Barraba Art Show is open from 10am to 4pm on Thursday to Saturday, and 10am-1pm on Sunday, in the Treloar's Building at 75 Queen Street, Barraba.
The program also includes live music, market stalls, and pop-up art shows.
Mr Munro will demonstrating his work across the weekend, along Queen Street.
