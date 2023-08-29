The Northern Daily Leader
Armidale Court: Dwayne Daley jailed for assault

By Lydia Roberts
August 30 2023 - 5:30am
Dwayne Daley was taken into custody at Armidale Local Court on August 24.
A FUGITIVE who posed as a "pile of clothes" to evade police has been sent to jail.

