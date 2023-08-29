'Body of Work' uses a canvas of a different kind

This Friday, September 1, art will take on human form with the opening of Body of Work at the Gunnedah Bicentennial Creative Arts Gallery.
This vibrant exhibition features a collection of 14 mannequins, each reimagined by a talented artist from the New England North-West region.
Gunnedah Shire Council Manager Economy and Growth Susan Frater said Body of Work brought something modern and colourful to the gallery.
"The Body of Work exhibition is testament to the creativity we have in this region," Ms Frater said.
"The artists have each taken a mannequin and made it distinctly their own work. From the inspiration of nature, to cultural creativity and drama, and from textiles to glass mosaic work and digital projection - this exhibition is truly something different.
"Come along to see this adventure into art."
The exhibiting artists are:
Body of Work opens at the Gunnedah Bicentennial Creative Arts Gallery at 6pm on Friday, September 1, and will continue until Friday, September 29.
To find out more, visit https://www.thecivic.com.au/art--exhibitions
