The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
What's on

Things to do in Tamworth and beyond | What's On

August 30 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Frost Over Barraba committee members Wendy Woodhouse and Andy Wright outside the historic Treloar's Building with popular mural 'Beyond the Walls'. Picture by NDL
Frost Over Barraba committee members Wendy Woodhouse and Andy Wright outside the historic Treloar's Building with popular mural 'Beyond the Walls'. Picture by NDL

Frost Over Barraba

Thursday, August 31 to Sunday, September 3

Frost Over Barraba Arts Festival is a celebration of visual arts and so much more. It encourages participation from the novice to the experienced. Frost's major prize has been increased to $4,000, with an overall prize pool on offer of $6,500. The venue for the Art Show is new this year with the exhibition moving to Barraba's historic Treloar's Building at 75 Queen Street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.