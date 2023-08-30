Frost Over Barraba Arts Festival is a celebration of visual arts and so much more. It encourages participation from the novice to the experienced. Frost's major prize has been increased to $4,000, with an overall prize pool on offer of $6,500. The venue for the Art Show is new this year with the exhibition moving to Barraba's historic Treloar's Building at 75 Queen Street.
Art Show Times:
Weswal Gallery 192 Brisbane Street, Tamworth
A group exhibition that amplifies and exposes the subtle colours of the New England landscape. Curated by Kate Hofman, Director Weswal Gallery Featuring Gemma King (Walcha, printmaking) Paula Jenkins (Walcha, painting) and Rita Winiger (Armidale, painting). Free
Family day out on Father's Day September 3 at the Kootingal Oval Entry is a gold coin donation. The day consists of market stalls, singing and comparing by Charly Hackett, walkup artists are invited. There are a lot of other attractions plus heaps of food vendors. Guessing Competition to win poly rainwater tanks. All money raised goes to the Kootingal community.
The Kootingal Art Exhibition and Sale is organised by the Kootingal Lions Club and held at the Kootingal Community Hall, 17 Chaffey St. The exhibition aims to promote artists, especially in regional areas, and provide them with a forum to display their works and the opportunity to sell their paintings.
Tamworth Antique Fair 2023 will be held over the weekend of Friday, September 8 from 5pm till 8pm, Saturday, September 9 10am till 5pm and Sunday, September 10 from 10am till 4pm.
The Fair will be held in the event centre, Mecure Hotel, Scully Park on Kent Street, West Tamworth.
Plenty of off street parking, wheelchair friendly. Light refreshments and drinks available. Seventeen well known antique dealers will be in attendance with everything imaginable all for sale. Dealers will be looking to buy as well as sell and will deliver those items which will not fit in your vehicle. Admission is $10 for adults, two and three day passes are available at the door for a discount and Eftpos is available. Further enquiries 0438 663 058.
The awards celebrate excellence and leadership in local business. Great local food, wine, spot prizes from event partners and the Awards Afterparty, this event is not to be missed!
Where: Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre
Residue + Response: Tamworth Textile Triennial builds on the tradition of the Tamworth Fibre Textile collection which first began in 1973, showcasing 50 years of contemporary textile artists.
The 2023 Textile Triennial is a celebration of 50 years of the National Textile Collection promoting and sustaining the unique cultural heritage associated with both the history and technology of textile practice.
Gunnedah Shire Band Supported by Tamworth RSL Brass Band & Friends. Now a much-loved yearly event, The Brilliance of Brass returns for one brilliant evening of rousing brass band music. Book at the Capitol Theatre.
Head to Calala Cottage Museum 142 Denison Street, West Tamworth, for a fun family day with craft demonstrations, sheep shearing, entertainment, barbeque, kids games, bric-a-brac and book stalls plus more. Entrance is a gold coin donation.
Situated at the top end of Piper Street, Victoria Park is home to the Tamworth Regional Botanic Garden, Miniature Railway, Men's Shed, Tamworth Regional Astronomy Club, Threatened Species Group, Tamworth Community Garden Group and the Marsupial Park.
Fun for the whole family. Don't miss it!
The Tamworth Classic Fire Engine Club are holding a huge Open Day. Entry is by gold coin donation.
There will also be:
Join the action at Tamworth's Bicentennial Park on Kable Avenue. Fun for the whole family including live entertainment and displays, games and amusements, as well as market stalls, food stalls, raffles and giveaways. Entry will cost you a gold coin.
