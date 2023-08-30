The Northern Daily Leader
Drone training on offer to farmers in Tamworth

By Newsroom
August 30 2023 - 11:00am
Drone training courses are being held in Tamworth on October 18 and 19. Picture from file.
Farmers in the Peel and Namoi Valleys are being invited to free drones in agriculture training in Tamworth on October 18 and 19.

