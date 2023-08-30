Farmers in the Peel and Namoi Valleys are being invited to free drones in agriculture training in Tamworth on October 18 and 19.
The courses were being delivered in collaboration with NSW Farmers, TOCAL College, AgSkilled and Bralca.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said farmers are on the cutting edge of new technology and doing everything they can to stay ahead of the curb when it comes to improving their farming practices.
"Drones now play an important role on farms, allowing farmers to inspect large section of their property without the need to jump on a quad or in a farm vehicle to inspect their farm," Mr Anderson said.
"Farmers can now use drones to collect data and help farmers make informed decisions regarding their crop and weed management plans as well as monitor watering systems, which I know will be critical as we head into a dry summer.
"Farmers in the Tamworth region now have an opportunity to access practical, hands-on experience in the application of drones on a wide variety of farming practices, meaning that the course will benefit farmers regardless of their operation."
The course aims to develop knowledge in:
Registration is essential and subject to eligibility guidelines, assessed by Ag Skilled. Applications to register for the events close on the 5th and 6th of September.
For more information and to register, visit: Drones in agriculture (tocal.nsw.edu.au)
