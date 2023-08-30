Here's what's coming to local entertainment venues

The inaugural 2023 season of staged play reads.
Meg Bacon is finally getting hitched! It's the night before nuptials, Meg, her mother and the bridesmaids are all gathered for one last night of girlie good-times, until a last minute scandal threatens to ruin the whole affair.
Elizabeth Coleman's hilarious comedy pierces right to the core of humanity's foibles and flaws exploring a most complex of moral dilemmas; do friends deserve "the truth no matter the cost" or "withhold, knowing the awful truth will rear its ugly head?"
This play will be read and directed by some local favourites.
Entry is just $20 and audiences are welcome to B.Y.O drinks and nibbles. There will be live music and a Q&A session after the reading.
The Emmy winning and multi Grammy nominated recording artist has announced her music retrospective 2023. And, Toni is officially an Australian citizen!
Join the legendary Toni Childs for a special two-hour performance as she celebrates her life's musical works. Toni will be performing hits and fan favourites from Union, House of Hope, the Woman's Boat and Keep the Faith in the first hour of her show then the second hour will be an introduction to Toni's new music, from two very special albums It's All a Beautiful Noise and Citizens of the Planet.
READ ALSO:
Toni is a celebrated singer/songwriter known for her powerful voice, inspiring independent spirit and crafted storytelling. With fans in over 50 countries around the world, Toni has produced a list of international hits. Relive your best musical memories with Toni Childs' greatest hits live in concert.
Why not starting planning for the next school holidays and enjoy some laughs yourself.
Children are Stinky is a multi-award winning, world wide sell out sensation. Expect to see high calibre circus, a rocking sound track and genuine belly laughs! This show is suitable for ages 3 -12 and will delight adults and children alike.
Children are Stinky is hands down the most spectacular reverse psychology experiment you have ever seen. The duo's attempt to prove that kids are stinky are met with messy, ridiculous, hysterical twists. They only succeed in proving that children are awesome.... And they know it!
Set in the 1990's, in-jokes and cleverly choreographed nostalgic mash ups that hook parents in for a rollicking trip down memory lane.
This enjoyable family show encourages children to be proud of themselves and their stinkyness - is at the Capitol Theatre Tuesday September 26 @ 11am or 1pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.