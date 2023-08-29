The Northern Daily Leader
Group 4: Matt Gillham picks up three post-season awards at Boggabri Kangaroos presentation night

By Zac Lowe
August 30 2023 - 8:00am
Matt Gillham picked up a hat-trick of post-season awards at the Boggabri Kangaroos' presentation night over the weekend. Picture by Zac Lowe.
When Shane Rampling appointed Matt Gillham captain of the Boggabri Kangaroos' first grade side roughly half a decade ago, he had only an inkling as to what kind of potential the young man possessed.

