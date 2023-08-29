When Shane Rampling appointed Matt Gillham captain of the Boggabri Kangaroos' first grade side roughly half a decade ago, he had only an inkling as to what kind of potential the young man possessed.
Little did he know, as the years went on, that Gillham would blossom under the responsibility.
"He's a local kid, and the Gillham name is synonymous with Boggabri footy," Rampling said.
"His family is heavily involved within the club, and when I appointed him captain, I thought he showed good leadership skills ... the boys respect him and follow his lead."
Given the esteem in which Rampling holds the 26-year-old, it was no surprise then when Gillham picked up three awards at the Kangaroos' presentation night on Saturday.
But if you ask the captain himself, accolades are not why he plays rugby league.
"I don't play footy for that sort of thing," Gillham said.
"I just play because I enjoy doing it. But it is a bonus to be recognised for what you've done throughout the year. I definitely wasn't expecting it."
Throughout the evening, Gillham picked up the first grade Best and Fairest (which he shared with Kaylan Murray), Player of the Year, and Players' Player awards.
And of the three, he said, it was the last that meant the most.
"Picking up Players' Player, you know you've meant something to your teammates," Gillham said.
"That's a massive honour for me, to be recognised by the blokes that I'm out there on the field with."
After several years of captaining the side, Gillham led the Kangaroos to several historic moments in 2023.
There were plenty of highlights to choose from, but the memories that stood out for him bookended Boggabri's season.
"Beating Norths in the first round was a big highlight for me and the club," Gillham said.
"They've been the benchmark side for years and years, so to beat them in the first round was a big achievement.
"Also our last game, beating Gunnedah by so much [52-12]. I don't think we've ever beaten them by such a margin."
Throughout the season, the Kangaroos scored wins over every other club in the competition aside from the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters and Moree Boars - and came within one try of beating both.
This, Gillham said, proves they are capable of sitting among the top teams, if only they can find better consistency among their starting 13.
"[The team has] been unreal this year," he said.
"Everyone has work commitments and family commitments, everyone understands that. You've still got to live your life ... football's not always a priority, but if it can become a priority, that's a big step forward."
