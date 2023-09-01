Picturesque views in a relaxing setting

3 beds | 2 bath | 3 car
Discover the perfect harmony between country charm and town convenience with this captivating property nestled within the prestigious Windmill Valley Estate.
Spanning just over 2000sqm offering both comfort and breathtaking views, the residence seamlessly blends a spacious and modern open plan design that is focused around relaxation and tranquility from all aspects.
Enjoy sweeping 180-degree vistas the moment you wake from the king-sized master retreat to the expansive living room and dining area coupled by the cozy warmth of the freestanding wood fireplace.
Each and every sunset can be enjoyed from the entertainer's kitchen with stone top island bench, 900mm freestanding cooker and impressive walk-in pantry.
Other features include walk-in linen cupboard, powder room, generous pantry and built-in laundry
The property boasts a generous shed for ample storage or versatile use with remote front roller door, a second roller door for drive through access and large mezzanine racking.
Perfectly complementing the landscaped grounds is the sparkling inground swimming pool and multiple sitting areas to just relax and soak up the scenery.
Full length verandah with connecting alfresco overlook the yard and pool.
Year-round comfort is provided by ducted evaporative air conditioner, gas point and, free standing wood fireplace
Energy efficient windows block out heat and noise while providing privacy ceiling, external walls and internal walls are insulated and sound proofed.
Elevated gazebo area, lush gardens and secure yard with remote gate access complete the package of this quality property built by David Bright Homes in 2021.
