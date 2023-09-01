Graced with style and space

3 beds | 2 bath | 3 car
As you walk down the garden path and step onto the expansive front vernadah you will fall in love with the heart warming character filled weatherboard home.
This fabulous three bedroom home offers you everything that is needed for you and your family.
You will be enthralled by the flowing practical floor plan and the many original features which are still part of the home, including the high ceilings, polished floors and the stained glass windows and doors.
All of the three bedrooms are generously proportioned.
The master bedroom and second bedroom are positioned at the front of the home, walk-in robe in the main with ceiling fan and access through to the side of verandah through the double French doors.
Bedroom three adjoins another room which could easily be converted to a walk-in robe or ensuite.
Tastefully decorated bathroom with stand alone shower and bath complete with a timber vanity is conveniently located near the main bedroom and living areas.
Centrally located quaint Tasmanian timber oak kitchen offers fabulous storage space with a corner pantry, overhead cabinetry and breakfast bar and features stand alone electric oven with separate griller.
This home offers sensational entertainment spaces with separate lounge and dining.
The lounge room features floor to wall slate tiled fireplace with wood heating.
Modern conveniences have not been forgotten with ceiling fans, reverse cycle air conditioning in the dining room, gas and wood heating and 11 solar panels.
Leading outside through the timber glass sliding door is the paved alfresco dining area complete with the inground salt water pool.
This home is framed on a sprawling 2658sqm parcel of land, with established gardens and trees.
73 Strafford Street, Manilla has two access points one via the lane to the double lock up garage and the other from Caermarthen Street, to the single carport.
Strafford Street, Manilla is one of the most popular streets in Manilla and boasts grand homes, excellent town position and close proximity to the hospital, schools and the main street.
"Growing up in this home will provide your family with a wonderful lifestyle and endless opportunities," listing agent Sally Purtle from Purtle Plevey Agency said.
"Located on Fossickers way 45km northwest of Tamwortth, Manilla has all the essential services needed plus a fabulous main street that oozes character and friendliness."
Manilla offers education from 0 to year 12 with Manilla Daycare centre, pre-school, Manilla Central school with two campuses Senior and Junior, and St Michaels Catholic school and there are several bus services to Tamworth daily.
Purtle Plevey Agency is delighted to offer 73 Strafford Street, Manilla for sale and strongly encourages you to inspect this beautiful home.
