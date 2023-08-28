The weather might have been a little unpredictable to kickstart the working week in Tamworth - the cloud rolled in but didn't amount to much - however that wasn't enough to deter families from getting out and about.
The region's playgrounds were hot property.
Both the Regional Playground and Viaduct Park were busy.
Whether it was playing in the sandpit, enjoying a skate with little sister in tow, or just hanging about on the swing with dad, there was plenty of fun to be had by young and old.
The Viaduct Park Cafe, which doubles as a training ground for hospitality students, was a popular spot for a hot coffee and a short break between activities.
