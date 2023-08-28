The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Tamworth preschool expansion could help ease childcare shortage

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
August 28 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Tamworth preschool is hoping to grow with the times.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.