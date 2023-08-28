A Tamworth preschool is hoping to grow with the times.
Montessori Preschool has submitted a Development Application (DA) to Tamworth Regional Council to update and expand the centre's facilities.
The DA for 84 Carthage Street in East Tamworth says work would involve expanding the existing building to include updated indoor amenities and outdoor play spaces.
The extension would enable the school to increase its student intake from 20 to 50 children.
READ ALSO:
The design plan, submitted in the Statement of Environmental Effects, outlines the construction of an outdoor play area with sandpits, cubby houses, mud kitchen, a yarning circle, and a large play deck.
While the addition of a second storey to the school would accommodate new office space, more classrooms and indoor playrooms.
The plans also include the addition of four new staff carparks in front of the school on Carthage Street.
The documents state the proposed extension would be funded by a grant from the NSW government, for which the school is awaiting approval.
If the DA is given the green light construction would take place later this year during the Christmas holiday period, so as to limit the impact on staff and students.
The plans are currently on public exhibition and open for comment until Wednesday, September 6.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.